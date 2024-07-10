Manufacturing momentum: Will India stay the course post Budget 2024?
Summary
- India's manufacturing sector is poised for a breakout moment, but will the government maintain its focus or shift priorities? This decision will ripple through the economy, impacting job creation, infrastructure development, and the nation's global standing.
India's manufacturing is on fire. The Nifty India Manufacturing index has soared 60% in just a year, dwarfing the 26% gains in the benchmark Nifty50. This investor enthusiasm reflects a growing belief that India can become a global manufacturing hub, capitalizing on the trend of supply chain diversification.