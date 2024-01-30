Budget 2024: Market may be volatile on Feb 1, reduce weight selectively, says Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities
The capital markets may get a little excited by the vote on the account but may prefer to wait for the general election outcome and the regular Budget before getting very bullish, said Jasani.
The upcoming Union Budget 2024-2025 will be an Interim Budget ahead of the general elections this year. Hence, there are no expectations of any major reforms from this Budget by Dalal Street veterans.
