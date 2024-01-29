Budget 2024: Market moved less than 1% in just 7 of last 24 budget sessions - how Indian stocks performed in these years
As per data from the last 24 years (Feb 1), in only 7 budget sessions during this period, the Indian market moved less than 1 percent on the budget day. 15 times the market trend was negative while it was positive on the remaining 9 budget day sessions.
The Union Budget has always been one of the major trendsetters in the Indian market. Budget day is usually synonymous with market volatility. As per data from the last 24 years (Feb 1 budget), in only 7 budget sessions during this period, the Indian market moved less than 1 percent on the budget day.
