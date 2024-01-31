Budget 2024: How should traders position themselves for tomorrow's announcements?
Since the budget announcement comes soon after the Fed policy meeting on January 31, the market reaction for the next few weeks will be from a combination of the two. Let's understand how traders should position themselves for the budget day.
Continuing with the negative trend for the month of January, Indian indices have lost around half a percent this month on the back of mixed global cues and volatility ahead of the budget.
