Budget 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid top Nifty-50 gainers; Grasim, L&T among top losers on the budget day
Budget 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, Cipla, SBI Life and Eicher Motors were among top Nifty-50 gainers on the Budget day. The top Nifty-50 losers on the budget day included Grasim Industries, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and JSW Steel.
Budget 2024: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was the top gainer amongst Nifty-50 stocks on Thursday as it gained more than 4%, on the day finance minister. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget. Power Grid , Cipla Ltd , SBI Life and Eicher Motors were the other prominent gainers with gains of 2-3% on the budget day.
