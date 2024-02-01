Budget 2024: Nifty ends lower for 2nd consecutive year on budget day – a look at how market performed in last 15 years
Ahead of the budget, BSE Sensex jumped 399 points to its day's high of 72,151.02 while Nifty advanced 107 points to 21,832.95. However, both benchmark indices shed over half a percent each from their intra-day highs after the announcement.
Budget 2024 Day: After starting the session on a positive note, Indian indices turned volatile to end in the red on Thursday, February 1, post the budget presentation.
