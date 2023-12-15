Budget 2024: No major announcements likely; focus may remain on infra, realty, says Prateek Pant of WhiteOak Capital
Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, does not expect major announcements in this budget. The government will likely maintain a path of policy, continuity focusing on higher capex growth, he said in an interview with MintGenie. Infra, housing, real estate, and home improvement sectors are likely to be in focus in this upcoming budget.
