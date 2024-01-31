Budget 2024: No profound impact on market; global cues to dictate trends, says Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services
Budget 2024 Expectations: Nair said that expectations from the Interim Budget 2024 are limited to broad key parameters such as fiscal deficit targets and announcements may not have a profound effect on market movement.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) on February 1, 2024, ahead of the general elections this year. Being a vote of account, no significant policy announcements are expected in this interim budget. Dalal Street veterans also do not anticipate any major changes in stock market as a result of the budget announcements.
