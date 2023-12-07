Budget 2024- PLI scheme for Agrochemicals amongst industry’s Wishlist said Rajesh Aggarwal of Insecticide India
Stock Market today- Rajesh Aggarwal MD of Insecticides India says that overall domestic demand for agrochemicals remains reasonable. The new launches and expansions will drive growth. PLI for Agrochemicals has been longstanding demand of the industry and will help exports, make in India objective.
The Agrochemical industry facing significant challenges during first half posed by higher priced inventories, vagaries of the weather conditions is hoping for a rebound. Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides India said that the domestic demand scenarios is reasonable. The Kharif crop has been good, the yields are decent. The Rabi season also remains favorable though some impact cyclone may be felt and paddy crop may see some impact. But overall the domestic demand scenario is reasonably decent.
