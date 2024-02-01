Budget 2024: PNB, BoB to SBI — experts recommend these five PSU bank stocks to buy today
PSU banks are expected to benefit from the interim budget 2024 as the fiscal deficit is expected to decrease. Increase in fund allocation to infrastructure sector to fuel corporate credit demand
Budget 2024 impact: Despite the Indian stock market witnessing selloff pressure after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Budget 2024 speech, experts are highly bullish on the PSU bank shares. They said that an increase in the infrastructure sector by 11.1 percent and a rise in Capex to ₹11.1 lakh crore in FY25 is going to boost the corporate lending business of PSU banks.
