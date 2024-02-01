Budget 2024: Praveg stock gains 3% as Lakshadweep set for tourism upgrades
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted plans for tourism infrastructure and amenities in Lakshadweep, aiming to stimulate domestic tourism and generate employment.
Praveg stock has once again gained investors' attention, marking a 3% upswing in today's trade, settling at ₹1,001 apiece. This surge is notably linked to the mention of Lakshadweep, where Praveg holds a notable presence, in the Interim Budget 2024-2025.
