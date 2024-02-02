Budget 2024: PSU stocks soar on capex boost, BSE PSU index sets new record; check how NBCC, NTPC and others are trading
PSU stocks continue to surge, with the BSE PSU index reaching a record peak of 18,025 points. The rally is attributed to increased capital expenditure in the interim budget for 2024-2025, benefiting PSU companies.
The unwavering surge in PSU stocks continues without any indication of slowing down, as they achieved yet another day of triumph by scaling new heights. The BSE PSU index, a barometer of public sector enterprises' performance, experienced a stellar uptick, surging by 5% to establish a new peak at 18,025 points, in today's trade.
