Budget 2024: Solar stocks Suzlon Energy, Tata Power, others shine as FM proposes rooftop solar aid for 1 crore homes
Budget 2024: The proposed rooftop solar initiative in the budget is expected to bring about significant benefits for households, with anticipated savings ranging from fifteen to eighteen thousand rupees annually.
Budget 2024: Shares of solar-related stocks gained up to 5% in today's trade after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in Parliament today (February 1), proposed to provide assistance for the installation of rooftop solar systems for 1 crore houses under the “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana."
