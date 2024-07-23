Budget 2024: Traders express frustration on social media as FM Nirmala Sitharaman ups STT on F&O trading

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the doubling of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rate from 0.01 percent to 0.02 percent. Many took to twitter to showcase their frustration.

Pranati Deva
Published23 Jul 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Trade Now
Budget 2024: Traders express frustration on social media as FM ups STT on F&O trading
Budget 2024: Traders express frustration on social media as FM ups STT on F&O trading

In a significant change for Futures and Options (F&O) traders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the doubling of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rate from 0.01 percent to 0.02 percent. This means that equity and index traders will face double the tax on their trades once the budget proposal is implemented.

Announcing the proposal, Sitharaman said, “I have a couple of proposals for deepening the tax base. First, Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options of securities is proposed to be increased to 0.02 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Second, for reasons of equity, I propose to tax income received on buyback of shares in the hands of the recipient.”

Also Read | Nifty 50 sees biggest intraday fall on Budget day since 2020

Experts believe that the increase in STCG (short-term capital gains) and LTCG (long-term capital gains) tax and STT on F&O is a dampener for the stock markets and might spook the market, but an increase in the exemption limit from the current Rs. 1L to Rs. 1.25L will help retail investors and encourage long-term investing.

“The increase in the tax rate on long-term capital gains and short-term capital gains on equity, along with the increase in STT on futures and options, are aimed at moderating currently heightened activity levels and fostering a more sustainable pace of growth in the stock market. We anticipate a small period of adjustment as the market adapts to these new tax measures, but this will ultimately contribute to a sustainable investment landscape with balanced and orderly growth of the capital market,” said Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman doubles STT on F&O in Budget 2024

However, market traders and investors remained very disappointed at the increase in these taxes. Many took to twitter to showcase their frustration. Here are a few of them.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
3.4 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
100

2 of 7Read Full Story
51.25%

3 of 7Read Full Story
2

4 of 7Read Full Story
23%

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.2 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
$50 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 02:18 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBudget 2024: Traders express frustration on social media as FM Nirmala Sitharaman ups STT on F&O trading

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

302.40
02:39 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-10.2 (-3.26%)

Tata Steel

159.90
02:39 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-0.45 (-0.28%)

Tata Power

417.45
02:39 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-6.8 (-1.6%)

NTPC

381.65
02:39 PM | 23 JUL 2024
8.1 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables

521.80
02:31 PM | 23 JUL 2024
42.9 (8.96%)

CE Info Systems

2,433.50
02:31 PM | 23 JUL 2024
171.45 (7.58%)

NCC

340.25
02:31 PM | 23 JUL 2024
23.75 (7.5%)

Rajesh Exports

318.15
02:31 PM | 23 JUL 2024
20.6 (6.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue