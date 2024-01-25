Interim Budget 2024 trading strategy by CNI Research: Nifty may touch 23,000-24,000 before elections
Budget 2024: Budget shall take Nifty towards 23000 to 24000 before elections, expects Kishor P Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research Ltd. The FY25 earnings growth is expected to be over 30%. Nifty is trading at a price to earnings (PE) of 19(One year forward) while Nifty 33 years average PE is 25.
Budget 2024: Kishor P Ostwal, CMD, CNI Research Ltd. expects budget taking Nifty towards 23000 to 24000 before elections.
