Budget 2024: Trading Strategies by Geojit Financial Services
Budget 2024: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said that there is high level of uncertainty about the possible proposals in the interim budget. It is most likely to be a vote on account plus some possible relief in income tax for the lower income tax slabs.
Budget 2024: The market after scaling highs in January, however has been gripped by volatility in past one week. As the progressing result season is having some impact on the markets, the outcome of interim Budget to be presented on 1st January, will also remain watched for.
