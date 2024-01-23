Budget 2024: Trading strategies by Geojit Financial Services

Budget 2024: The market after scaling highs in January, however has been gripped by volatility in past one week. As the progressing result season is having some impact on the markets, the outcome of interim Budget to be presented on 1st January, will also remain watched for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said that there is high level of uncertainty about the possible proposals in the interim budget. The finance minister had gone on record stating that “there won’t be any spectacular announcements" in the interim budget. So it is most likely to be a vote on account plus some possible relief in income tax for the lower income tax slabs.

Major public capex is unlikely as per Vijayakumar since the FM has to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent for FY24 targeted in the 2023 budget, . Also the massive public expenditure done through the budget provision last year has helped in triggering growth in the Indian economy. Therefore, the government’s priority would be to achieve fiscal discipline, added Vijayakumar.

"In the short-term, sentiments influence the market more than other factors, said Vijayakumar. Now, sentiments are positive globally as well as in India. The sentimental support from the mother market is strong since S&P 500 is at record high at 4850. Domestically the Pran Prathishta at Ayodhya has turned out to be a historic mega event boosting national sentiments substantially. These positives augur well for the market in the short run. Q3 results will impact specific stocks both positively and negatively. ICICI Bank’s numbers are excellent, beating the street. With ICICI Bank ticking all the right boxes in credit growth, net profit growth and asset quality, the stock is set to lead the rally in large caps.

However Vijayakumar said that the Investors should also remember that sentimental impact cannot last long. Tensions in West Asia and the Red Sea are areas of serious concern. If something goes wrong, the market will be impacted since valuations are high. Therefore, even when optimistic, investors should be cautious."

