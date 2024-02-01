Budget 2024: Waterbase, Zeal Aqua, Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen, others rise up to 14% after FM announces 5 new aquaparks
Aqua, fisheries, and shrimp-feed stocks rallied up to 14 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday, February 1, 2024, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the interim budget announced that five integrated aquaparks will be set up.
