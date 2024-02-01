Budget 2024: What should be your investment strategy now? 4 of top market experts share their advices
Budget 2024: With the conclusion of the Interim Budget 2024, market attention is set to revert to earnings and the impending RBI policy next week. What should be your market strategy now? Here's what experts say.
Budget 2024: The Indian market concluded in the negative territory on Thursday, February 1, following the presentation of the interim budget. The market indices closed lower, registering a movement of less than one percent for the second consecutive budget day session.
