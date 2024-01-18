Budget 2024: What should your trading strategy be ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements?
This Budget is likely to focus on capex, manufacturing push and macro stability. The announcements of the Union Budget have direct implications on the stock market as the government's policies and financial plans decide the upcoming trends in different sectors.
Despite the Nifty hitting multiple peaks in the current month, touching the 22,000 mark, and the Sensex hitting 73,000 mark for the first time ever, the Indian market has lost a little less than a percent in January so far.
