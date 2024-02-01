Budget 2024: Where is Nifty headed now? 5 of top technical experts share their predictions

Budget 2024: After the budget presentation on Thursday, February 1, the Indian market closed in the negative territory, marking a movement of less than one percent for the second consecutive budget day session. The volatility observed during the day reflected the market's response to the budget announcements, with investors adjusting their positions in light of the implications. The modest movements suggest a cautious market sentiment as participants digest the fiscal measures outlined in the budget.

Before the budget announcement, BSE Sensex surged by 399 points, reaching its day's high at 72,151.02, while Nifty advanced by 107 points to 21,832.95. Post the budget disclosure, both indices saw a decline of nearly one percent from their intra-day highs, reaching their respective intra-day lows. The Sensex closed 106.81 points or 0.15 percent lower at 71,645.30, and the Nifty settled 28.25 points or 0.13 percent lower, closing at 21,697.45.

The sixth budget presented by the current Finance Minister in the Modi-led government's second term highlighted fiscal consolidation, infrastructure, agriculture, green growth, and railways. However, no changes were made in tax rates, disappointing salaried individuals. The Fiscal Deficit target for FY25 exceeded expectations at 5.1 percent of the GDP, with the FY24 target revised down to 5.8 percent. The FY25 capex target was raised by 11.1 percent to ₹11.1 lakh crore, indicating a focus on robust capital expenditure. The complete budget is slated for July, post the formation of the new government after the Lok Sabha Elections.

Now that the budget is out of our way, the focus of the market will shift to earnings and the upcoming RBI policy next week.

Let's take a look at where 5 technical experts see Nifty heading now and its support, resistance levels going ahead.

The technical experts believe Nifty can rally towards 21,850-22,200 in the short term.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

Indian equities maintained most of their previous day's gains as market participants welcomed the budget in a very positive way. The Nifty closed above the short-term 21EMA for three out of the last four days, suggesting resilience in the current bullish trend. This bullish momentum in the Nifty is likely to persist as long as the index remains above 21,500. On the higher end, a decisive move above 21,750 might set the Nifty up for a rally towards 22,100-22,200 in the short term.

Kotak Securities

Technically, Nifty has formed a small bearish candle and currently, it is consolidating near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). For traders now, the 20-day SMA or 21,600/71,500 would act as a crucial level. Above this, the market can jump up to 21,850/72,000 levels. However, crossing 21,850 levels may push the market towards 21,950/22,150 in the near term. On the other hand, the structure may change below 21,600/71,500 and the market may slip to 21,500-21,400/71,200-70,850 levels. Our view is that the current market structure is non-directional so level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

While we expected no major announcement considering it being an interim budget, the surprise came from the narrow trading range making it a total non-event. Analysing the last four candles, prices consolidated within the 21,400-21,850 range. The next significant trend will only become apparent with a breakout on either side of this zone. A breach below 21,400 could lead prices towards recent lows of 21,100, potentially triggering further decline. Conversely, surpassing 21,850 may propel Nifty towards the 22,000-22,100 range. Given the recent irregularities, it is prudent for traders to focus on the intra-day trend to take a trade or wait for a breakthrough from the mentioned range before making bold moves.

In the upcoming session, the market may continue to respond to the aftermath of the budget announcement, with individual themes playing a significant role for traders seeking out performance opportunities. As the focus shifts from the key event, attention will revert to global developments, necessitating vigilance on the global front by traders.

Sunil Nyati, Managing Director of Swastika Investmart

While the budget itself contained minimal surprises, it reflected the government's commitment to fiscal prudence and tempered expectations. Unsurprisingly, the market showed a muted reaction, choosing to prioritise upcoming earnings reports and global developments as drivers of stock- and sector-specific outperformance. For Nifty, the key resistance zone lies at 21,800-21,850; a break above this level could pave the way for a new all-time high. Conversely, immediate support sits at 21,500, with 21,200 providing the next safety net.

Rahul Sharma, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research, JM Financial Services

As expected, VIX has cooled off after the budget event which primarily has been a non-event for most of the market except PSU banks and auto stocks which have seen most of the buying action. Nifty still trades near its resistance area of 21,750 - 21,800 along with dominant shorts in index futures from FIIs. Bulls have to clear this area for any further action on the upside. Supports placed at 21,450 and 21,200.

