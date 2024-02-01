Budget 2024: Where is Nifty headed now? 5 of top technical experts share their predictions
Budget 2024: Now that the interim budget is out of our way, the focus of the market will shift to earnings and the upcoming RBI policy next week. Let's take a look at where 5 technical experts see Nifty heading now.
Budget 2024: After the budget presentation on Thursday, February 1, the Indian market closed in the negative territory, marking a movement of less than one percent for the second consecutive budget day session. The volatility observed during the day reflected the market's response to the budget announcements, with investors adjusting their positions in light of the implications. The modest movements suggest a cautious market sentiment as participants digest the fiscal measures outlined in the budget.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started