Budget 2024: Why experts are bullish on PSU bank stocks after assembly election results — explained
Budget 2024: After BJP's win in three big state assembly elections, market is expecting conntinuation of focus on PSU companies and banks
Budget 2024: Cheering BJP's victory in state assembly elections, Indian stock market extended bull trend for yet another session on Monday. In a surprise move, Bank Nifty surged over 1600 points and climbd to a new peak of 46,484 levls during Monday deals.
