Budget 2025 Share Market Impact: Indian stock market traders are bracing for heightened volatility today as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025-2026 in the Parliament during the day. Stock and commodity exchanges, BSE, NSE and MCX are conducting a special trading session on Saturday, 1 February 2025, on account of the Budget 2025.
Stock market today
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile during the day due to the Budget impact on the share market. Gift Nifty indicates a positive opening for the Indian stock market today. Key sectors like defence, railways, infrastructure and banks are likely to be on investors’ radar. Historically, the Nifty 50 has exhibited intraday fluctuations within a 2-3% range on Budget Day, presenting both opportunities and risks for traders.
Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Friday’s session, January 31, with stellar gains, extending their winning streak for the fourth straight session as hopes built that the government may continue its focus on capex and announce measures to boost consumption in the Union Budget 2025-2026.
The Sensex surged 740.76 points, or 0.97%, to close at 77,500.57, while the Nifty 50 settled 258.90 points, or 1.11%, higher at 23,508.40. The broader market also extended the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 1.89%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending the session even higher, with a gain of 2.11%.
The Indian stock and commodity exchanges, BSE, NSE and MCX are conducting a special trading session on Saturday, 1 February 2025, on account of the Budget 2025. Hence, the Indian stock market will remain open today on Saturday for trading.
