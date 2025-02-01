Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:17 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Budget 2025 Share Market Impact: Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile today, 1 February 2025, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-2026. Key sectors like defence, railways, infrastructure and banks are likely to be in focus.

Budget 2025 share market impact LIVE Updates: Key takeaways on how Budget will affect stock market investors

Budget 2025 Share Market Impact: Indian stock market traders are bracing for heightened volatility today as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025-2026 in the Parliament during the day. Stock and commodity exchanges, BSE, NSE and MCX are conducting a special trading session on Saturday, 1 February 2025, on account of the Budget 2025. 

Stock market today

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile during the day due to the Budget impact on the share market. Gift Nifty indicates a positive opening for the Indian stock market today. Key sectors like defence, railways, infrastructure and banks are likely to be on investors’ radar. Historically, the Nifty 50 has exhibited intraday fluctuations within a 2-3% range on Budget Day, presenting both opportunities and risks for traders. 

Catch our Budget 2025 Share Market Impact Live Blog for the latest updates.

01 Feb 2025, 06:17 AM IST Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: Market high on hopes!

Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Friday’s session, January 31, with stellar gains, extending their winning streak for the fourth straight session as hopes built that the government may continue its focus on capex and announce measures to boost consumption in the Union Budget 2025-2026.

The Sensex surged 740.76 points, or 0.97%, to close at 77,500.57, while the Nifty 50 settled 258.90 points, or 1.11%, higher at 23,508.40. The broader market also extended the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 1.89%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending the session even higher, with a gain of 2.11%.

01 Feb 2025, 06:06 AM IST Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: BSE, NSE to remain open for trading today

Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: The Indian stock and commodity exchanges, BSE, NSE and MCX are conducting a special trading session on Saturday, 1 February 2025, on account of the Budget 2025. Hence, the Indian stock market will remain open today on Saturday for trading.

01 Feb 2025, 06:05 AM IST Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: Welcome to our live coverage on Budget’s impact 

Budget 2025 Share Market Impact LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the impact of Union Budget 2025 on the stock market. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget in the lower house of the Parliament today, 1 February 2025. She will be presenting her eighth consecutive budget. Stay tuned to our live coverage as we bring you real-time updates and analysis on the budget’s share market impact.

