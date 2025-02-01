Budget 2025 share market impact LIVE Updates: Key takeaways on how Budget will affect stock market investors

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:17 AM IST

Budget 2025 Share Market Impact: Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile today, 1 February 2025, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-2026. Key sectors like defence, railways, infrastructure and banks are likely to be in focus.