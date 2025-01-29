Budget 2025: Waaree Renewables Technology share price gained 12% in the intraday trades on Wednesday, ahead of the budget. Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies is a solar energy company that develops, builds, owns, and operates solar projects. It is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited.

3 key Budget expectations Dilip Panjwani , CFO at Waaree Renewable Technologies said that we are expecting continuity of this policies through this budget 2. working more on transmission and distribution to improve connectivity, and 3.solar parks, continuation of PLI schemes. These three key things from this budget , said Panjwani

Speaking on its quarterly performance Panjwani said that EPC as you know it's a long dated business and our contracts are 12 to 18 months. We always therefore try to measure performance on 12 month basis. If you look at nine month results itself they speak out with 85% growth. So we are definitely very happy with our results and those are numbers.

Budget 2025 Expectations by other Green energy companies Kamlesh Kaushik Co-Founder and CEO of Mufin Green Infra expects measures that will help accelerate India’s transition to electric mobility. A focus on expanding charging infrastructure in underserved areas through viability gap funding, grants, and rebates for homeowners would be beneficial.

Additionally, reducing import duties on EV components and offering incentives for local manufacturing will support growth, as per Kaushik

Investments in modernizing the grid to meet rising EV demand and support for battery swapping infrastructure, particularly for logistics, are important areas of focus.

The Budget should include incentives for fleet operators, funding for local manufacturing, and support for R&D in EV technologies. Creating a seamless EV charging network with interoperable systems and digital platforms will also be critical for the overall growth of the EV ecosystem."

Sanjay Gupta, CEO of Apollo Green Energy said that a thoughtful, well-funded energy strategy can drive the economy forward, create jobs, and reduce our carbon footprint for future generations."In summary, the government’s budget must focus on both transition and stability.

"Government plays a crucial role in shaping the future of energy production, distribution, and sustainability. Hece t’s vital to stress that the upcoming budget needs to prioritize long-term investments in both renewable and traditional energy sources. The shift toward clean energy is no longer just a trend—it’s an urgent necessity. But this transition cannot happen overnight, and it certainly won’t be smooth without strong government support.

Governments must ensure that funding is allocated for the research and development of innovative technologies that can reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and expand renewable energy capacity. This includes not only wind, solar, and hydrogen but also new technologies that can help stabilize grids and increase energy storage. The budget should also address the need for modernizing infrastructure, as much of the existing grid is outdated and ill-equipped to handle the growing demands of a more sustainable energy future.

On the other hand, it’s important to remember that while we push for green energy, the government must also support traditional energy sectors—oil, gas, and coal—for the time being. A balanced approach ensures energy security, job retention, and economic stability, especially for regions dependent on these industries. Lastly, regulatory reforms that simplify licensing processes and incentivize private sector participation in energy projects will drive competition, lower costs, and speed up progress., added Gupta