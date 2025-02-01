Budget 2025: Consumer durables Index rises gained more than2% as Blue Star, Voltas, Whirlpool Crompton Consumer, Havells and others lead with gains of more than 7%. The Income tax slab rise boosted investor sentiments

The Nifty consumer Durables index gained more than 2% during the intraday trades on Saturday post Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget.

The Nifty Consumer Durable Index spiked to intraday highs of 38,485.00 , that translated into a rise of more than 2% The Nifty Consumer durables index had opened at 37,017.95 on Saturday ahead of the budget lower that previous close of 37,591.10

The gains were led by Blue Star that saw its share price spike more than 7% in the intraday trades

Voltas was another key gainer with gains of almost 4% While Whirlpool of India share price Ltd skyrocketed more than 5%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd share price also saw gains of up to 4% while Havells India Ltd was the other leader with similar gains.

Income Tax slab rise lifts outlook Analysts said that the revision in Income tax slabs will be positive for demand of consumer durables as there will be more money in the hands of people to spend Rise in the Income tax slab is the key reason for gains in Consumer Durable stocks and the Index, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities

According to Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, "The Indian middle class benefited greatly from the union budget's increase in the income tax cap from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh under the new income tax system, although they were still eligible for the ₹75,000 standard deduction. The middle class will have more money after this Union Budget 2025 proposal on direct taxes, which is why their spending and consumption are predicted to soar in FY26.