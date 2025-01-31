Budget 2025: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities reveals key Nifty 50 levels, trading strategy, sectors to watch out for

Budget 2025 trading strategy: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their upward trend on Friday following the release of the Economic Survey for 2024-25. The Economic Survey presented in Parliament indicated that India is projected to achieve GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 percent in the fiscal year 2025-26, supported by robust fundamentals, measured fiscal consolidation, and stable private consumption.

Indian stock market benchmark indices on Friday surged by 1% each as the Economic Survey 2025 report was unveiled in Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey report in the Lok Sabha today, just ahead of the Union Budget presentation for 2025-2026 scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2025.

On Friday, the Sensex surged by 1.03% reaching a peak of 77,605.96, while the Nifty 50 climbed 1.21% to a high of 23,546.80. Over the last four sessions leading up to the Budget 2025 announcement, the benchmark Sensex has increased by nearly 2,000 points. The broader markets contributed to the upswing, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices each rising by more than 1.5%.

Market analysts indicate that India’s FY25 budget is anticipated to set the foundation for establishing India as a formidable competitor to China’s dominance in global supply chains and will offer crucial insights into the government’s priorities and financial plans. All eyes will be on the finance minister’s measures aimed at ensuring fiscal stability, fostering inclusive growth, enhancing infrastructure investment, supporting green initiatives, and enacting strategic tax reforms.

Dharmesh Shah, Vice President at ICICI Securities, discusses trading strategies, crucial market levels, and the sectors to be on the lookout for tomorrow (Saturday, February 1).

Budget 2025: Nifty 50, Sensex, Bank Nifty key levels to watch out As far as budget day is concerned, we expect the market to remain volatile. In terms of levels the support for Nifty 50 is placed around 22,500 while the mark of 23,300 remains crucial on the upside, which if breached may lead to a further move towards the mark of 23,900. Similarly, in case of Sensex and Bank Nifty the major supports are placed at 73,200 and 46,800 respectively, while on the upside 79,500 and 51,000 will be the crucial levels on the upside.

Budget 2025: Trading Opportunities Positionally, we expect any rally on budget day can head the Nifty 50 towards 23,500-23,900, while in case of profit booking the decline should get arrested around of 22,500-22,200.

Budget 2025: Sectors to watch out The sectors which will remain in focus during the Budget Day are capex related sectors like Infrastructure, Capital Goods, PSU and Consumption.

Budget 2025: Trading advice for investors Market is likely to remain volatile during the budget day so we advise that one should follow the trading discipline by keeping a strict Stop loss and not be overleveraged amid such volatility, also traders are advised to not keep all their eggs in one basket and emphasis more on diversification across sectors/scripts.

