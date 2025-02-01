Budget 2025: Experts give ’buy’ tag to THESE capital goods stocks despite stock market crash

Budget 2025: Experts have given 'buy' tag to certain stocks in the capital goods sector looking at the announcements made by Sitharaman, even though the stock market crashed post Budget announcement. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty saw a sharp dip by up to 0.8% to intraday lows.

Among the Capital sector too while railway stocks, Defence Stocks and others did see a sharp corrections due to no major announcement to lift sentiments and even Capex spend target being tweaked. Nevertheless some positive announcements too are there.

Advertisement

Infrastructure , Ports, shipping- Some positives The Finance Minister’s emphasis on encouraging states to leverage the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) to develop PPP proposals is a refreshing move that could further expand the PPP framework beyond highways, said Sandeep Upadhyay Managing Director – Infrastructure Centrum Capital

Another major announcement is the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, structured with 49% government support and the remainder mobilized by ports and the private sector. As a dedicated maritime economy fund, this initiative is expected to fuel shipping and shipbuilding projects under BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) frameworks, strengthening private sector participation, said Upadhyay

Advertisement

With these strategic interventions, Budget 2025 lays a robust foundation for long-term infrastructure growth, added Upadhyay.

Nuclear Power boost Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in the Union Budget 2025 revealed an ambitious plan to achieve 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 and amend the Atomic Energy Act. This initiative aims to bolster India's nuclear energy capacity, providing a notable boost to the capital goods sector with increased investments and opportunities in nuclear infrastructure and technology, said Shruti Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd

Advertisement

Quality Capital Goods stocks under Radar Quality capital goods shares are expected to come under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after the Government of India's (GoI's) ambitious plan to amend the Atomic Energy Act. Around five to six stocks will benefit from this GoI's move. However, Larsen & Toubro and ABB India shares are expected to outperform others, said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment.