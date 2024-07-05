Budget 2024: L&T to Oil India, D-Street experts suggest four stocks ahead of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget

  • Budget 2024: L&T to Oil India, D-Street experts suggest four stocks ahead of Modi 3.0's first Union Budget

Nikita Prasad
First Published5 Jul 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Budget 2024: L&T, Oil India are among four stock picks for this week
Budget 2024: L&T, Oil India are among four stock picks for this week

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the newly-elected Modi 3.0 government's first Union Budget 2024 later this month. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. The market sentiment has turned bullish since June-end after foreign inflows resumed in Indian markets and also as investors priced in stability after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) return to power.

 

L&T: Government focus on infra growth may continue in this budet too. Lastly in feb Govt has raised its infra spending by 10% to 11lac cr Larsen being market leader and present in most of infra projects should benefit going ahead. Larsen & Toubro (LT) has been reporting steady result with OB of 4.5 tn+ - highest ever. The OB is ~3.5x its core business which provides portfolio diversity and mitigates cyclicality. We expect sustained capex ordering from government to continue which is likely to result in good order inflows. It has interest in various businesses through its subsidiaries namely LTIMindtree, LTTS, LTFH & others which are doing well & have registered healthy growth supplementing its base business.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 06:47 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBudget 2024: L&T to Oil India, D-Street experts suggest four stocks ahead of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue