Budget 2024: L&T to Oil India, D-Street experts suggest four stocks ahead of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the newly-elected Modi 3.0 government's first Union Budget 2024 later this month. The upcoming budget is likely to be an extension of the interim budget presented earlier this year in February 2024. The market sentiment has turned bullish since June-end after foreign inflows resumed in Indian markets and also as investors priced in stability after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) return to power.

L&T: Government focus on infra growth may continue in this budet too. Lastly in feb Govt has raised its infra spending by 10% to 11lac cr Larsen being market leader and present in most of infra projects should benefit going ahead. Larsen & Toubro (LT) has been reporting steady result with OB of ₹4.5 tn+ - highest ever. The OB is ~3.5x its core business which provides portfolio diversity and mitigates cyclicality. We expect sustained capex ordering from government to continue which is likely to result in good order inflows. It has interest in various businesses through its subsidiaries namely LTIMindtree, LTTS, LTFH & others which are doing well & have registered healthy growth supplementing its base business.