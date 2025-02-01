The shares of state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC), declined by up to 5 per cent on Saturday, February 1, following announcements in the Budget documents concerning LPG subsidies.

Budget documents indicated that the LPG subsidy for the financial year 2025 was allocated at ₹14,700 crore, but this amount was decreased to ₹12,100 crore for 2026.

OMC stocks performance In the first nine months of 2025, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) faced LPG under-recoveries totaling ₹30,000 crore. Among them, Indian Oil reported under-recoveries of ₹14,325 crore, BPCL recorded ₹7,200 crore, and HPCL, whose shares have declined by 5 per cent, reported ₹7,600 crore in under-recoveries.

Additionally, the budget document did not include any compensation for OMCs to offset LPG losses.

In April 2020, the petroleum ministry informed oil companies that if the market-determined price of an LPG cylinder fell below the effective cost to consumers, OMCs should set aside the difference in a buffer account for future adjustments.

