As the Union Budget is set to be presented today, February 1, 2025, market participants are preparing for heightened volatility in the Indian stock market. Historically, the Nifty 50 has recorded intraday swings ranging from 2% to 3% on Budget Day, presenting both lucrative opportunities and potential risks for traders.

Over the past year, global equity markets have demonstrated remarkable growth, with several key indices posting double-digit gains, reflecting resilience amid ongoing economic uncertainties. This trend was highlighted by Samir Arora, Founder and Fund Manager at Helios Capital, who shared data showcasing the strong performance of global markets.

In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 has corrected over 10% from its peak in the past four months, driven by sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over elevated valuations. Commenting on the market dynamics, Arora noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Just to put Indian stock mkt performance in perspective - over last one yr- when people talk about how mkt has gone up a lot and it has to cool down etc.,” Arora said.

Arora’s comments come amid concerns that India’s market is due for a correction. However, the data suggests that relative to global benchmarks, the Indian stock market’s rise has been relatively modest.

US Markets Lead the Rally The US markets showcased exceptional strength:

NASDAQ Composite surged by 29.43%, fueled by robust tech sector growth and AI-driven innovations.

S&P 500 Index gained 24.66%, reflecting broad-based recovery across sectors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a solid 16.76% increase, driven by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. European Indices Show Varied Performance DAX Index rose 28.56%, outperforming its peers due to strong manufacturing and export-driven growth

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Index climbed 13.74%, indicating stability in the eurozone economy

FTSE 100 Index and IBEX 35 Index grew 13.67% and 22.74% respectively

CAC 40 Index recorded a modest 3.83% gain

Asian Markets: Contrasting Fortunes MSCI China led with an impressive 30.48% growth, driven by tech sector recovery and government stimulus measures.

MSCI India Net USD posted a moderate 4.74% gain, signaling cautious investor sentiment

On the contrary, MSCI Brazil plunged nearly 22%

MSCI Emerging Market index gained 12.5%, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan rallied 16.84% over the last one year Outlook for 2025 As markets continue to navigate global economic shifts, factors such as interest rate policies, geopolitical developments, and technological advancements will play pivotal roles.