Kaveri Seed Company Ltd. shares jumped by up to 12 per cent on Saturday, February 1, following announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister declared the launch of a National Mission focused on high-yielding seeds. Additionally, the minister announced the introduction of 100 climate-resistant crop varieties.

At approximately 11:22 AM, Kaveri Seeds shares had surged by 10.19 per cent, while PI Industries saw a gain of over 1 per cent, and UPL shares were up nearly 1 per cent. In contrast, the BSE Sensex recorded a 0.33 per cent increase, reaching 77,753.08.

In her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized agriculture as the "primary driver of growth." The proposed schemes will focus on crop diversification, enhancing post-harvest storage and irrigation facilities, and supporting 1.7 crore farmers through structured credit initiatives.

The Union Budget also highlighted the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, which targets 100 districts with low agricultural yields, modern crop intensity, and below-average credit metrics.

Additionally, a six-year mission will be launched to achieve self-sufficiency (Atmanirbharta) in pulse production, with a special emphasis on crops like Tur, Urad, and Masur, among others.

Kaveri Seed specializes in the production, processing, and distribution of hybrid seeds for various crops, including corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, and grains.