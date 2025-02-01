Budget 2025: Navneet Education share price surges 5% after FM’s regional language textbook initiative

Navneet Education share price experienced a notable increase of over 5% during Saturday's trading session. This surge followed the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the introduction of regional language textbooks in the Union Budget 2025-26. The move is expected to enhance accessibility and promote education in various local languages, which is seen as a positive step for the education sector and companies like Navneet Education that are involved in publishing educational materials.

Nirmala Sitharaman, during her 2025 Budget address, announced the government's plan to launch a Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme aimed at providing digital Indian language books for both school and higher education, which is intended to enhance students' understanding of their subjects.

Navneet Education is a prominent producer of publication books and stationery products for the Maharashtra and Gujarat State Boards. The publishing division includes supplementary materials like workbooks, guides, and question banks that align with the latest curriculum.

Additionally, Sitharaman previously unveiled in 2023 the establishment of three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence focusing on agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. Now, a new Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence specifically for education will be created with a total budget of ₹500 crore.

Navneet Education share price today Navneet Education share price opened at ₹141.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹147.80 per share, and an intraday low of ₹139.85 apiece. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, amidst budget announcements there's a spike in volume in this counter, however, the last couple of months prices have traded in a range of 135 - 150 and next directional move would be seen only on a range breakout from this zone.

