Retail vs institutional investors: Who best read the consumption tea leaves?

Also Read: FPIs are betting on these stocks despite the market downturn

He, however, also pointed out the challenges. “The last few years have been dominated by non-consumption themes, leaving such stocks either derated or losing steam as the retail economy came under pressure due to multiple headwinds, including margin compressions across the board." Apart from that, job creation has been low, and weather patterns have distorted demand-supply dynamics. Diwali was also a very tepid affair, he said.