Budget 2026 alert! Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India to remain open for trading on February 1

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) will be open for trading on February 1, Sunday, on account of Union Budget 2026.

“On account of presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings,” said MSE in a circular on January 19.

In a separate circular, MSE said its Equity Derivatives segment will also remain open for trading February 1.

A special live trading session is also being conducted by other two major stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - on Budget 2026 day which falls on Sunday.

The standard trading timings of MSE are similar to the BSE and NSE. The pre-opening session is held from 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM and normal market trading will happen from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

Reports said that MSE will start live trading from January 27. The BSE and NSE rival will commence trading in 130 stocks.

MSE subsidiary Metropolitan Clearing Corporation of India (MCCIL) conducts its clearing and settlement processes.

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India had earlier raised ₹1,240 crore in two tranches in December 2024 and August 2025.

Major broking firms had participated in its funding rounds, including Billionbrains Garage Ventures Private Limited (Parent company of Groww), Rainmatter Investments (investment arm of Zerodha promoter), Securocorp Securities India Private Limited and Share India Securities Limited.

BSE, NSE to remain open on February 1 Both BSE and NSE, in separate circulars, earlier this month announced that the trading on these exchanges will remain open on the day of the Union Budget presentation.