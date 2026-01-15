Budget 2026: Can the government's focus on fiscal consolidation hurt India’s economic growth momentum? Experts' views

Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical risks, US tariffs, and a weakening rupee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the next financial year (FY27) on February 1.

The government is expected to maintain its focus on fiscal consolidation, as India’s medium-term fiscal strategy remains anchored on narrowing the deficit and bringing central government debt towards 50% of gross domestic product (GDP) by FY31.

Fiscal consolidation has been a consistent trend since 2014. At the same time, the government has steadily increased capital expenditure as a percentage of overall spending.

However, apprehensions have risen that the government's focus on fiscal consolidation may translate into low government capital expenditure, which can weigh on India's economic growth momentum.

Mint spoke to top experts to gain insights into what they expect from the government in Budget 2026. Here's what they said:

Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomerics Ratings Fiscal consolidation by the Indian government does not inherently threaten growth momentum.

When consolidation is gradual and anchored in capital expenditure, it can comfortably coexist with growth, as public capex carries a high multiplier and tends to crowd in private investment.

Growth risks emerge only if consolidation is front-loaded during an economic slowdown, disproportionately targets productive spending, or if fiscal pressures at the state level lead to a sharp pullback in capex. Under such circumstances, growth could moderate.

In the near term, fiscal consolidation is unlikely to significantly curtail government capex, though it cannot be ruled out entirely.

Capital spending remains relatively insulated due to strong policy signalling, a credible medium-term fiscal framework, and the use of off-budget financing and asset monetisation mechanisms.

Overall, there is no fundamental trade-off between fiscal consolidation and growth, provided the process is gradual and capex-friendly.

Government capex is more likely to be moderated rather than cut, unless triggered by a major macroeconomic shock.

The overarching strategy remains focused on reducing the fiscal deficit while continuing to strengthen the economy’s productive capacity.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group While fiscal consolidation has been a consistent trend since 2014, the government has also steadily increased capital expenditure. In 2014, capex accounted for around 13% of total expenditure; today, it stands at about 21–22%.

While overall capex should remain strong, its distribution is likely to change.

While geopolitical risks persist, we expect the growth in defence outlays to moderate. This does not mean defence spending will decline, but its growth rate could slow. As a result, sectors such as energy and other infrastructure segments could see relatively higher increases in allocation.

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global The Central Government is now going to target debt-to-GDP as a metric; nominal GDP will become an important variable to see cyclical changes in fiscal deficit.

Combined fiscal deficit consolidation has slowed in the last three years, including FY26, as states continue to diverge from their budgets and have crossed 3% of GDP. This has also led to a less tight net fiscal impulse over the last two to three years.

Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director at DBS Bank The Budget is likely to stay committed to further supply-side measures to draw in private sector investments, as a key offset to global uncertainties.

"We expect the total Centre’s capex budget in FY27 to stay around 3.1-3.2% of GDP, up nearly 7% YoY from FY26, with an emphasis on identifying shovel-ready and greenfield projects. The state machinery, which spends more than the centre, will also have to overcome fault lines to boost consolidated expenditure," said Rao.

