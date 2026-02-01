Budget 2026 explained: 10 takeaways from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech

Budget 2026 explained: 10 key takeaways from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech

Budget 2026: Presenting her ninth consecutive budget on Sunday, February 1, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman made several key announcements, aimed at accelerating and sustaining economic growth, aligned with the vision of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’.

The FM outlined several measures, ranging from a capex hike to high-speed rail corridors to regional medical hubs. Let's take a look at 10 key takeaways from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech:

Budget 2026: Key takeaways 1. Capex hike Highlighting the sustained increase in government capital expenditure (capex) over the years, the FM proposed to increase the government capex to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from ₹11.2 lakh crore in FY26.

According to Crisil, the ₹12.2 lakh crore budget outlay for capital expenditure marks an 8.9% increase over the current fiscal and is in line with expectations, but lower than the likely need.

2. Seven new high-speed rail corridors The FM proposed adding seven high-speed rail corridors: Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, and Varanasi to Siliguri, with the aim of promoting environmentally sustainable passenger travel.

3. Measures to strengthen bond markets The FM proposed a market-making framework with access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices. The move is aimed at strengthening the corporate bond market.

4. Focus on banking for the Viksit Bharat goal The FM said a high-level committee on banking will be set up for Viksit Bharat. The FM said the committee will review the entire banking system and suggest changes to support India’s next stage of economic growth.

5. NRIs' investment limit increased The investment limit for NRIs was increased from 5% to 10% and the overall investment limit was increased to 24% from 10%.

The move is expected to enable greater participation of NRI capital and improve access to long-term overseas funds.

"Increased flexibility for such investments can also support market liquidity and price discovery. Going forward, continued reforms in this space would be welcome, as further clarity and calibrated liberalisation can play a key role in boosting foreign investment inflows into India," said Moin Ladha, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

"Individual persons resident outside India will be permitted to invest in Indian equities through the portfolio investment scheme with higher limits. These increases enable foreign investors to build more substantial positions in Indian companies, which could enhance market efficiency, broaden the shareholder base, and foster stronger long-term investment in Indian capital markets," said Tanvi Kanchan, Associate Director & Head - NRI Business, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited.

6. Focus stays on fiscal consolidation For FY27, the budget estimate of the fiscal deficit is 4.3% of GDP, while the revised estimate for FY26 is 4.4%.

7. Taxes on STT increased The FM proposed to increase the securities transactions tax (STT) on options from 0.1% to 0.15%.