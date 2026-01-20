Budget 2026: Fiscal policy likely to turn less contractionary from FY27 as Centre pivots to debt targeting: BofA

India’s fiscal policy is expected to become less contractionary from FY27 as the Centre prepares to pivot from a fiscal-deficit-focused approach to a debt sustainability framework, according to a pre-Budget note by BofA Securities. The shift comes as the government remains on track to meet its medium-term fiscal consolidation targets despite slower nominal GDP growth and sweeping tax cuts.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for FY2026-27 on February 1, with the central government likely to meet its FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP. BofA projects a modest reduction in the deficit to 4.3% of GDP in FY27, signaling a pause in aggressive consolidation and a move towards maintaining fiscal support in line with economic growth.

According to the report, stronger capital expenditure execution in FY26, combined with lower energy prices that helped contain subsidy outgo, has provided the government with fiscal headroom. Capital spending is expected to rise broadly in line with nominal GDP growth, which BofA estimates will rebound to 10.1% year-on-year (YoY) in FY27. This, the brokerage said, would ensure that fiscal policy does not become a drag on economic activity.

Move to a debt targeting framework A key structural shift anticipated from Budget 2026 is the adoption of a debt-targeting framework. The government is expected to aim for a central debt-to-GDP ratio of 55%, down from an estimated 56.1% in FY26, after achieving its earlier commitment of keeping the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP.

“This would make the fiscal position less contractionary, but maintain fiscal sustainability, ensuring spending rises broadly in sync with the nominal growth cycle, and not a drag on economic activity,” BofA Securities said.

Revenue projections to undershoot On the revenue front, the brokerage expects FY26 collections to undershoot Budget Estimates by around 2%, largely due to the personal income tax and GST cuts. However, this pressure is likely to be partly offset by a surge in non-tax revenues, particularly dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector enterprises.

BofA estimates RBI dividend payouts at around ₹2.9 lakh crore and sees scope for revenue growth of 10.7% YoY, aided by reasonable growth in direct taxes, mild recovery in GST and higher provisions for dividends and divestment inflows.

With this, it expects the overall revenue-to-GDP ratio rising modestly to 9.6% in FY27 from 9.5% in FY26. Savings from the phased-out GST compensation cess, estimated at ₹35,000 crore in FY26, are also expected to provide support.

Defense, capex to be prioritized In terms of expenditure priorities, defence and capital spending are likely to remain in focus. BofA sees FY27 capital expenditure rising to ₹12.5 lakh crore, or 3.2% of GDP, with strategic sectors such as defence, railways and shipbuilding continuing to attract higher allocations. In contrast, spending on roads, housing and rail projects may remain relatively subdued.

The brokerage does not expect provisioning for the Eighth Pay Commission in FY27, with implementation likely to begin in FY28.

Divestment Target Divestment is expected to play a larger role in bridging funding gaps. While FY26 disinvestment receipts have lagged, BofA expects the FY27 divestment target to be doubled to ₹80,000 crore, reflecting increased reliance on non-tax and non-debt capital receipts, including the proposed IDBI Bank stake sale.