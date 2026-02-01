Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman raises Security Transaction Tax on F&O trading

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2026 speech, proposed to increase Security Transaction Tax (STT) on Futures & Options (F&O) transactions.

Sitharaman proposed to raise the STT by more than 50% on futures to 0.05% from 0.02% and to 0.15% from 0.01% earlier on options transactions.

The announcement led to a sharp fall in the equity market, with the benchmark Sensex crashing more than 2,000 points, and Nifty 50 slipping below 24,600 level.

Meanwhile, BSE share price and Angel One shares declined as much as 10% each, Groww shares declined over 9% and IIFL Finance stock price fell 4.9% after FM Sitharaman announced proposal to raise securities transaction tax on futures and options trading.

Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities believes the steep increase in STT on futures and options (F&O), coming on top of last year’s hike, is likely to raise impact costs for traders, hedgers, and arbitrageurs.

“This could cool derivative activity and lead to a reduction in volumes. The intent appears to be volume moderation rather than revenue maximisation, as any potential revenue gain could be offset by lower derivative volumes,” said Shah.

However, from the perspective of brokerage economics, Divam Sharma - Co Founder and Fund Manager at Green Portfolio PMS believes that the direct impact of the STT change appears limited and is unlikely to materially alter business models in the near term.

“The more important variable will be how much incremental tax revenue the government is ultimately able to generate from derivatives volumes, which will become clearer only after data over the coming quarters. At this stage, the move is unlikely to create a lasting deterrent for investors who actively participate in the F&O segment, given the strong liquidity and structural growth in market participation,” Sharma said.

However, it does underline the regulator’s intent to keep leverage and speculative excesses in check while ensuring orderly market development. Over time, such calibrated steps can help balance market depth with investor protection, he added.