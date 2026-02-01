Herd mentality fading? Retail investors turned selective ahead of Budget 2026
In sharp contrast to previous years, retail investors were net sellers ahead of Budget 2026. About 55% of companies saw retail shareholding fall, the highest level since 2021.
Retail investors, once quick to load up on stocks ahead of the Union Budget, turned more cautious this year. The shift had less to do with the Budget itself and more to do with with the circumstances of the market. Slower earnings growth, global uncertainty, commodity price swings and patchy returns have made individual investors far more selective about where they put their money.