Herd mentality fading? Retail investors turned selective ahead of Budget 2026

“The headline numbers may look uncomfortable, but they don’t mean retail investors are abandoning equities," said Akshat Garg, head of research and product at Choice Wealth. After years of rapid expansion in market participation, investors are becoming more selective, he said. Rather than spreading money across a wide range of stocks in the hope of a Budget-led rally, flows are increasingly gravitating towards mutual funds and SIPs, or into a narrower set of high-conviction ideas. This signals maturing behaviour, not risk aversion, Garg said.