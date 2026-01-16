Budget 2026: Indian stock market to remain open on Sunday, February 1

The Indian stock market will remain open on Sunday, February 1, on account of the Union Budget 2026 presentation, the exchanges said.

The Union Budget 2026 Session is set to begin in Parliament from 28 January, 2026. The upcoming budget presentation will mark the 9th consecutive time when the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make key announcements for the fiscal.

Both NSE and BSE, in separate circulars, announced that the exchanges will be open on the day of the Union Budget presentation.

Advertisement

"On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm)," the NSE circular read.

Meanwhile, the BSE circular said, “trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BSE Indices will be calculated on February 01, 2026 (Sunday), which is declared as a special trading day by the exchange on account of the Union Budget 2026. Markets shall remain open for regular trading hours.”

Budget 2026 session Union Minister Kiren Rijuju shared the schedule for the budget session, mentioning that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the convening of both Houses of Parliament for the 2026 budget session following the government's recommendation.

Advertisement

“The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on 9 January, giving details of the timeline on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

FM Nirmala Sitharaman met with Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories in New Delhi, during the Pre-Budget meeting on 10 January.