Budget 2026: Four infra stocks showing technical promise amid capex hopes

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has seen a sharp correction on the weekly chart, declining from the ₹77 zone to trade around the ₹40 level. Technically, the stock remains weak in the near term, but the ₹44 area has emerged as a crucial level to watch. A sustained move above this zone could open the door for a meaningful bounce-back. From a fundamentals standpoint, the stock is trading at around 1.16 times its book value, which appears reasonable for a road developer at this stage of the cycle.