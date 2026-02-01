No Funds Settlement on Budget 2026 Day? MCXCCL's crucial pay-in, pay-out change you can't afford to miss out

Budget 2026: The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL) has issued an important circular regarding funds pay-in and pay-out for trades around the special live trading session scheduled today, February 1, 2026, on account of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27.

Dated January 30, 2026, the circular references earlier communication and informs clearing members about temporary changes in the settlement process due to the Budget Day trading session.

“There will be no pay in / pay out transactions on February 01, 2026.”

The clearing corporation clarified that the settlement of trades executed on January 30, 2026, as well as February 1, 2026, will not happen on the usual schedule. Instead, both will be processed together on the next working day.

“The funds Pay-in and Pay-out for trades of January 30, 2026 and February 01, 2026 will take place on Monday February 02, 2026.”

This clarification is critical because clearing members and their constituents typically expect funds settlement to follow the regular schedule. However, due to the special trading session on Budget Day, MCXCCL has revised the process to ensure smooth clearing operations.

It means that instead of two separate settlement cycles, trades from both days will be settled together on the next working day, February 2, 2026. The circular further highlights that the pay-in obligation arising from January 30 trades will continue to remain blocked from the available margin limits of the clearing member on February 1, 2026.

Members have been advised to ensure that sufficient margins are maintained in their clearing member accounts to avoid any disruption to trading activity during the special session.

Deepak Shenoy, CEO, Capitalmind AMC, also took to social media platform X informing investors of the same.

“More. Does this mean the mtm payout for the long players in mcx don't have to pay till Monday”," he posted on X along with the circular.

What This Means for Investors For investors and traders planning to participate in the Union Budget trading session on February 1, the circular carries practical implications. Since no funds will be credited or debited on that day, any trade executed on January 30 and February 1 will be settled only on February 2.

More importantly, the margin blocked due to January 30 trades will continue to remain unavailable on February 1, effectively reducing the usable trading limit. Traders who do not plan their margins in advance may find themselves unable to take fresh positions during the Budget session. Proper margin planning, therefore, becomes essential for those looking to trade actively during this special live session.