Budget 2026: Raja Venkatraman shares his top oil and gas stock picks

As trends begin to spend time at the neutral zone as momentum attempts to revive clearly suggesting that some trends could emerge. The lack of domestic triggers continues to keep the revival at bay however there has been a steady attempt by ONGC to deliver. Once the prices are able to clear levels of 252 then we can experience some strong upward trajectory. As long as 210 is not compromised challenging its all-time highs at 340 looks possible in the next one year.