Budget 2026: Raja Venkatraman shares top stock picks for 1 February
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 01 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares stocks to buy on the Budget Day, 1 February. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock markets closed lower on Friday, 30 January, as various factors led to widespread selling across different sectors. The Sensex dropped approximately 0.35% to finish close to 82,269, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.40% to 25,320.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story