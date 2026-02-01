Budget 2026: Raja Venkatraman shares top stock picks for 1 February

It has been one more week of advances and ever since November, the run has taken on an acceleration that has left many participants quite breathless. With the rate cut not attracting much attention the trends are reflecting that the much-awaited event of RBI was already factored in. We can now see that the valuations are going for a toss and almost every metric of measurement is saying that a downward reaction is due once again. However, the market remains muted despite all important events are passing us by.