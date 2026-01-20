Budget 2026: Roads capex isn’t slowing—top plays for the run-up

This counter has been a pioneer in the area of infrastructure; however, late-2024 to mid-2025 had been disappointing until some encouraging news flows in terms of orders and re-rating by brokerages, followed by earnings surprise in the second half of 2025, have really pushed the needle. The thrust we see on the charts is that the push above 3,900 has attracted some attention. The momentum is also seen showing some promise, while price action is still awaiting some response.