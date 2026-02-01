Budget 2026: These 15 infra, textile and construction stocks to benefit from Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2026 speech, said that a scheme for enhancement of construction and infrastructure equipment will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing of high value and technologically advanced construction and infrastructure equipment (CIE).

The Finance Minister has proposed to roll out a scheme to boost construction and infrastructure equipment (CIE) manufacturing is intended to scale up domestic production of high-value, technologically advanced machinery, cut reliance on imports, and reinforce the Make-in-India initiative.

The move is especially supportive for capital goods, heavy engineering, and infrastructure-linked companies, as government outlays on roads, railways, mining, ports, and urban infrastructure continue to gather pace.

“The Finance Minister’s announcement to introduce a scheme for enhancement of construction and infrastructure equipment (CIE) manufacturing aims to strengthen domestic production of high-value, technologically advanced machinery, reducing import dependence and boosting India’s Make-in-India push. This is particularly positive for capital goods, heavy engineering, and infra-linked manufacturers as government spending on roads, railways, mining, ports, and urban infrastructure accelerates,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Moreover, additionally, the ₹10,000 crore container manufacturing scheme over five years is strategically important to support India’s growing export, logistics, and port ecosystem. It should encourage domestic container production, lower logistics costs, and create scale for Indian manufacturers.

The integrated plan for labour-intensive textiles focuses on employment generation, value-added manufacturing, and global competitiveness, especially in garments, man-made fibres, and technical textiles. This could improve capacity utilisation, exports, and margins across the textile value chain.

“ The integrated plan for labour-intensive textiles focuses on employment generation, value-added manufacturing, and global competitiveness, especially in garments, man-made fibres, and technical textiles. This could improve capacity utilisation, exports, and margins across the textile value chain,” Srivastava added.

These are the stocks that are likely to benefit sector-wise - CIE/capital goods - Larsen & Toubro, Action Construction Equipment, BEML, Escorts Kubota, and Cummins India are among the stocks likely to benefit the most, according to market expert Seema Srivastava.

Container / Logistics / Metals - Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Cochin Shipyard, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and APL Apollo Tubes.

Textile - KPR Mill, Arvind Ltd, Vardhman Textiles, Welspun India, and Trident.

