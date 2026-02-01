Budget 2026: What may become cheaper and dearer in FY27? full list inside

Budget 2026: Finance Minister unveiled tabled the third Union Budget of the Modi government for 2025–26 on Sunday, February 1, with a strong emphasis on accelerating infrastructure development and capital expenditure. The policy measures announced in this budget have also led to price cuts across several items.

On the relief front, the government has proposed measures to reduce prices of leather products, cancer drugs and seafood by extending policy support, allowing duty-free imports and granting customs exemptions, with the objective of strengthening domestic industries while easing costs for patients and producers.

In contrast, trading activity and some corporate cash-distribution mechanisms are expected to turn more expensive due to proposed revisions to buyback taxation, the securities transaction tax (STT), and tax collected at source (TCS), indicating a stricter approach toward tax arbitrage and compliance.

"From a capital markets point of view, Budget 2026 is all about building on the confidence factor rather than focusing on short-term momentum. The glide path on fiscal deficit, the commitment to capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crores, and the overall focus on manufacturing-driven growth indicate stability in the overall macro framework of India. From a capital markets point of view, this provides a conducive environment for long-term capital formation and visibility.

Overall, the focus on infrastructure, semiconductors, bio-pharma, and strategic manufacturing is a positive factor for the overall investment story of India and broadens the investment universe beyond a specific set of sectors. Although increased transaction costs in specific sectors of the capital markets may affect trading sentiment, overall continuity and fiscal prudence would be much more important factors for long-term investors. We expect the capital markets to increasingly reward quality, balance sheet, and businesses that are structurally aligned with India’s growth themes," said Manish Jain, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Broking on Budget 2026.

Here's a complete list of what will get cheaper and costlier - What's got cheaper?

No. Item name 1 Personal use imported goods 2 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients 3 Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases 4 Leather items (footwear) 5 Textile garments 6 Seafood products 7 Tour package (overseas) 8 Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries 9 Solar glass 10 Critical minerals 11 Biogas-blended CNG 12 Aircraft manufacturing components 13 Microwave oven 14 Foreign education

What's got costlier?

No. Item No. 1. Alcohol 2. Cigarettes 3. Nuclear Power Projects components 4. Minerals, iron ore, coal 5. Misreporting of income tax 6. Stock options and future trading