Budget 2026: Why are experts bullish on infrastructure stocks? Explained

Budget 2026: All eyes are on the mega-policy event—the Union Budget 2026. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth budget on Sunday, February 1, and is expected to reinforce the government’s focus on accelerating economic growth while maintaining fiscal prudence. In this context, the Centre is likely to step up spending on the infrastructure sector to boost growth, generate employment, and further advance the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" goal.

As hopes for a significant push into the infrastructure sector rise, experts are turning more positive about the sector.

"A Budget that sustains infrastructure capex, strengthens export support and enhances sector-specific competitiveness will both bolster domestic growth and signal confidence to investors," said Sreeram Ramdas, Vice President at Green Portfolio PMS.

Budget to increase infra outlay? Experts believe the government will announce an increase in infrastructure spending in the Budget 2026.

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director at DBS Bank, the Budget will likely announce higher capital expenditure outlays for infrastructure, which includes railways, roads, highways, defence, and transfers to states, collectively representing around 80% of effective capex.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Group, believes that while overall capex should remain strong, its distribution is likely to change.

"While geopolitical risks persist, we expect the growth in defence outlays to moderate. This does not mean defence spending will decline, but its growth rate could slow. As a result, sectors such as energy and other infrastructure segments could see relatively higher increases in allocation," said Hajra.

Ajitabh Bharti, the co-founder and executive director of CapitalXB, underscored that over the past few years, sustained public investment in highways, railways, logistics corridors, and urban infrastructure has materially improved connectivity and reduced friction across supply chains.

Bharti said the government may further increase the outlay for the infrastructure sector in the Budget, with a continued focus on transport, logistics, and urban assets.

"Alongside physical infrastructure, sharper attention to digital public platforms, institutional capability, and human capital will be critical to improving productivity and supporting long-term, sustainable growth—particularly for MSMEs that remain central to economic activity," said Bharti.

Infra stocks to buy Experts appear upbeat about the infrastructure sector but suggest picking stocks with strong fundamentals from the sector.

Broking firm Ventura said investors can consider Hindustan Construction Company (HCC, GMR Airports, Kalpataru Projects International, Larsen and Toubro, and Dilip Buildcon from the sector.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, recommends Ultratech and Dalmia Bharat from the cement space, and KEC International from the power EPC segment.

Mishra is also positive on Power Grid from the power transmission segment and NCC from the infrastructure space.

